Colorado City man killed in Borden County oilfield accident

Authorities have now identified a man killed in a Borden County oilfield accident on Friday.

20-year-old Coby Stinson of Colorado City died when a water line burst at the site on County Road 255 on Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the line blew out and a piece of it hit Stinson. The Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

