Chancellor Kent Hance confirms funding for TTU veterinary school

Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance confirmed that the Texas Tech Veterinary School was "absolutely a go" in a Monday morning interview on AM580.

The 2018-2019 Texas state budget includes a little more than $4 million to start the veterinary school in West Texas.

The money would be used to create a school of veterinary medicine at Texas Tech's facilities in Amarillo.

Hance thanked Senator Charles Perry and Senator Kel Seliger for their efforts to keep funding in the budget, along with Representatives John Frullo and Dustin Burrows.

"A lot of people that we need to be thankful for and the jobs they did on it," Hance said. "And it would not have been in there if the Lieutenant Governor hadn't wanted it in there. We had a lot of friends that came through during the clutch."

"We had merit in this case, and there was a big need. You look at this state and the growth of this state...there's a scarce number of vets doing large animals," Hance said.

Hance said the $4 million budget item is just the beginning.

"It will cost a lot more than that, but there will be a lot of private sector money in it. The communities that put more money in, they get more. Pharmacy school would not have been in Amarillo if not for the fact that they put in local money. There's the Amarillo Chamber, the city economic development commission, and private foundations are all agreeing to put a lot of money into it."

Tech first announced plans for the school back in 2015, but the project has been continually delayed by lack of funding.

Currently, the only vet school in Texas is located at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.