Texas state budget includes funding for TTU veterinary school

The 2018-2019 Texas state budget includes a little more than $4 million earmarked to start a veterinary school in West Texas.

The money would be used to create a school of veterinary medicine at Texas Tech's facilities in Amarillo.

Tech first announced plans for the school back in 2015, but the project has been continually delayed by lack of funding.

Currently, the only vet school in Texas is located at Texas A&M University in College Station.

