More heat, wind and a chance of storms on Tuesday

Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.
The trial would move to closing arguments on Monday if the defense team decides not to put anyone on the stand.
