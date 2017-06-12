More heat, wind and a chance of storms on Tuesday

Severe weather pounded Hale and Floyd counties Monday evening with winds over 60 mph and hail from 1" to 3" in diameter.

That occurred along the dryline after Lubbock and other communities soared to 100 degrees and even higher.

Tuesday will bring another chance for severe storms with concern for large hail, high winds and heavy rain this evening with an active dryline and hot temperatures. Tuesday though, will find temps slightly lower in the mid to upper 90s with some 100s possible in the western South Plains.

By Wednesday temps will begin to return to near 100 and that means that rain chances will decrease to the isolated category for the remainder of the week and storms are not favorable, at this point, for the weekend, but it will be hot.

Depending on the track of the dryline today, the best chance for storms will again be from Tulia, south to Lubbock and south to Lamesa and areas to the east.

