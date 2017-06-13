First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible late today

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The KCBD First Alert Forecast Team is expecting another round of thunderstorms late today. The dryline will move from near the NM state line this morning to near a Tulia-Levelland-Brownfield line around mid-afternoon.

Storms are expected to begin developing about that time along or just east of the dryline, and will develop rapidly and some quickly will become severe.

Damaging large hail and high wind gusts will be possible, as will locally heavy downpours. The most likely time for severe weather is late afternoon through late evening.

The most likely areas are the central South Plains (including Lubbock and Plainview) early in the period, and near or east of the Caprock late in the period. If possible, you may want to plan to have your vehicle under cover late today.

Watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued. Storm coverage likely will be greater than yesterday.

