First Alert Weather Day: Storm Prediction Center added ENHANCED risk to severe outlook

The SPC added an Enhanced Risk to our severe outlook, representing an increased severe threat.

If it's an option, you may want to plan to have your vehicle under cover late today.

An increased risk of severe weather is being highlighted in the KCBD viewing area. Due to the potential for this significant weather to impact you and your family, we have designated this a First Alert Weather Day. The SPC has added an Enhanced Risk to its outlook, which includes Lubbock and Plainview.

We expect isolated strong storms to rapidly develop beginning around mid-afternoon, with some storms quickly becoming severe. Damaging large hail is expected with the stronger storms.

Also, damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours are possible.

The most likely time for severe weather is late afternoon through late evening. The most likely areas are the central South Plains (including Lubbock and Plainview) early in the period, and near or east of the Caprock late in the period. Storm coverage likely will be greater than yesterday.

