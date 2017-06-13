Four Sixes Veterinarian and Horse Division Manager Named 2017 Golden Spur Winner

Information provided by National Ranching Heritage Center

Dr. Glenn Blodgett, resident veterinarian and manager of the Four Sixes Ranch horse division, has been named the 2017 National Golden Spur Award winner, the most prestigious honor given by the ranching and livestock industries in recognition of accomplishments by an individual.

In his 35 years at the largest individually owned ranch property in Texas, Blodgett has been an industry leader in equine embryo transfer and artificial insemination, and the ranch has become the all-time leading breeder of both racing and performance American Quarter Horses.

Blodgett will be honored by industry leaders at a dinner hosted by the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) October 14 at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

"Honorees for the past 39 years have represented virtually every aspect of the agribusiness industry and all of the major U.S. livestock and ranching areas," said NRHC Executive Director Jim Bret Campbell. "This award recognizes that a single individual has earned notable respect and admiration from peers within the industry."

Established in 1978, the award is a joint recognition given by six of the leading state and national organizations in the ranching and livestock industry: American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), National Cattlemen’s Foundation, Ranching Heritage Association (RHA), Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Farm Bureau and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

"When you talk about Dr. Blodgett, you have to talk about credibility," said AQHA Past President Johnny Trotter. "The horse business is more of a reputation-based business than it is just a horse-trading business…. He has a reputation and it’s not all about making a quick dollar on a horse. First and foremost, he’s a fine person with all the integrity and credibility that goes with it. Second of all, he is a good businessman, good horseman and a tremendously successful veterinarian."

A native of Spearman, Texas, Blodgett received his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Oklahoma State University and his degree in veterinary medicine from the Texas A&M University of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. He has since been recognized as an outstanding alumnus of both universities.

After receiving his veterinarian degree, Blodgett joined Spur Veterinary Hospital, a mixed veterinary practice in Spur, Texas. Then he became self-employed at Hansford County Veterinary Hospital in Spearman servicing primarily large animal clientele. He joined Burnett Ranches, LLC (Four Sixes Ranch) near Guthrie, Texas, in 1982 and subsequently earned the ranch numerous awards and distinctions including the coveted AQHA Best Remuda Award in 1993. Blodgett oversees all of the veterinarian and reproductive services at the Four Sixes, as well as horse breeding and management responsibilities.

Blodgett was named Equine Practitioner of the Year in 1990 by the Texas Veterinary Medical Association after being cited as a driving force behind the Texas Racing Commission’s adoption of medical rules, policies and procedures. He was appointed to the Texas Racing Commission in 1988, served the commission as vice chairman from 1993 to 1995 and received the 2011 Racing Council Special Recognition Award.

Blodgett began representing Texas as an AQHA director in 1991, a director-at-large in 2011, an executive committee member in 2012 and president in 2015. He was inducted into the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2015 and serves on the American Horse Council Board of Trustees. The American Association of Equine Practitioners presented Blodgett with a Distinguished Life Member award in 2016 for his leadership and exemplary service.

The award dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 14. Individual tickets are $100 ($75 for RHA members), and a table for eight is $1,250. Tickets must be purchased in advance by contacting Vicki Quinn-Williams at vicki.quinn-williams@ttu.edu or calling (806) 834-0469.