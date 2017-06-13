Moonlight Musicals performing The Adventures of Tom Sawyer beginning June 16

Pack a picnic and head out to Lubbock's Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater to catch The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Coby Rodgers and Anna Holmes who play Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher in the production, stopped by the KCBD studio to talk about the show, which debuted on Friday.

Both Rodgers and Holmes say they can relate to their characters and enjoy the opportunity to perform at the amphitheater.

If you didn't make it out to last weekend's show, don't worry.

Performances are still scheduled for June 16,17, 23,24, 30 and July 1.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m.

Based on the Mark Twain novel, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, centers around the escapades of orphan-teen, Tom and his miscreant best friend, Huckleberry Finn.

Picnics and coolers are welcome.

