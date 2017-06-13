Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Testifies About Russia at Senate Heari - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Testifies About Russia at Senate Hearing

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Russia's election interference. The hearing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Lawmakers are eager to question the former senator over his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and President Donald Trump's decision to fire then-FBI Director James Comey. 

