Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Testifies About Russia at Senate Hearing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of the ongoing probe into Russia's election interference. The hearing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Lawmakers are eager to question the former senator over his meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and President Donald Trump's decision to fire then-FBI Director James Comey.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
A heating and air conditioning truck crash in Olton around Noon caused a small power outage and motorists are urged to slow down in the area.
A heating and air conditioning truck crash in Olton around Noon caused a small power outage and motorists are urged to slow down in the area.