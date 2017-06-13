Power pole snaps in half during crash, causes power outage in Olton

Power pole in Olton snapped in half after crash (Source: KCBD)

A heating and air conditioning truck crash in Olton around Noon caused a small power outage and motorists are urged to slow down in the area.

The crash happened on Hwy 70 as the truck was headed eastbound. The truck hit the power pole, snapping it in half. Officials say the driver was not injured in the crash.

The John Deere business and some nearby residents are without power until the pole can be repaired.

Olton Police and DPS responded to the crash.

There is no word on why the crash happened.

