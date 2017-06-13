Woman indicted, charged with manslaughter - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Woman indicted, charged with manslaughter

Shani Laine Nichols (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Shani Laine Nichols (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Maggie Davidson (Source: MADD) Maggie Davidson (Source: MADD)
A woman involved in a deadly collision back on Feb. 25 has been indicted, charged with manslaughter.

The other motorist, 30-year-old Maggie Davidson, was killed in the crash.

According to investigators, Davidson was driving west on 34th street when her vehicle was hit by an SUV driven by Nichols on Indiana Ave.

Investigators say Nichols was headed north on Indiana when she failed to stop at a red light, colliding with Davidson.

A grand jury indicted Nichols on a charge of manslaughter on Tuesday, a second degree felony.

