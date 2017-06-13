Woman indicted, charged with manslaughter

A woman involved in a deadly collision back on Feb. 25 has been indicted, charged with manslaughter.

The other motorist, 30-year-old Maggie Davidson, was killed in the crash.

According to investigators, Davidson was driving west on 34th street when her vehicle was hit by an SUV driven by Nichols on Indiana Ave.

Investigators say Nichols was headed north on Indiana when she failed to stop at a red light, colliding with Davidson.

A grand jury indicted Nichols on a charge of manslaughter on Tuesday, a second degree felony.

