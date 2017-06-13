Hot, humid, but lower rain chances on Wednesday

After another round of isolated storms on Tuesday, rain chances will be lower on Wednesday.

A few storms may develop in the eastern South Plains between 5 and 9 p.m. but activity will be isolated.

It will be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s with sunny skies, gusty south winds and an active dryline. Several cities will likely hit the century mark Wednesday, as well as Thursday into Saturday.

The hottest days of the week could be Friday and Saturday with highs above 100 degrees.

Computer models do hint at another round is isolated storms on Thursday evening with the heat and humidity in place on the South Plains. Otherwise, still dry for most of the area.

