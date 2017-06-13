Lubbock Christian names new Head Girls Basketball Coach

Lubbock Christian announces its next head girls' basketball coach, Matt Moore, from Dallas, Texas.

Coach Moore was born in Midland, and is excited to return to West Texas and be a part of the great tradition of Lady Eagles basketball. “Lubbock Christian has an outstanding reputation within the state, not just for excellence on the court, but for the quality and character of its students,” Moore said. “We’re committed to carrying on the legacy of success that exists here .”

No stranger to success, Coach Moore’s teams have made the TAPPS playoffs in 4 out of his 5 seasons as a head coach or varsity assistant, and has coached over a dozen players who have gone on to play collegiate sports. He was also part of a state championship winning team as player in high school. But more than just wins and losses, Moore is passionate about making a difference in the lives of young people. “Before I got into coaching, I spent several years as a youth minister in a local church,” Moore said, “and I’ve always felt that basketball is one of the best ways to help grow student athletes into Godly young women.”

Coach Moore is a graduate of Dallas Christian College, and received his master’s degree from Dallas Baptist University. He and his wife Katelin, who is an elementary school teacher, have been married 8 years.

