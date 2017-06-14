Museum of TTU embarking on a June membership drive

Information provided by Museum of TTU Association

The Museum of Texas Tech University Association is embarking on a Membership Drive during the month of June. The Association is anxious to offer unique opportunities for those looking for additional programs, educational opportunities, gallery openings, etc., in conjunction with Museum offerings. Those joining at this time will receive a special invitation to a reception and tour in June.

The Association began more than 85 years ago when a group of visionary people came together to discuss the need to collect and preserve the art, culture and history of Lubbock and the region. The Association is one of the oldest continuously functioning organizations in Lubbock and serves as a group of community volunteers offering unique and broad support of the Museum and staff.

The Association has assisted with various projects and programs that have enhanced, updated and expanded the collections, services, programs and construction of the Museum. The Association is also active in the educational programming of the Museum by supporting activities such as Dino Day, Spring Break and Summer Camps.

Members receive special members-only invitations to previews of events and exhibits, programs, gallery talks and priority registration for art workshops and special events for adults as well as children. By becoming a member of the museum you enjoy the benefits of discounts in The Museum Shop and at other venues at Tech and in the community. You will receive advanced information for all lectures, performances, films, and other special events and will receive discounts and priority registration for workshops, etc., for adults and children sponsored by the Association and/or the Museum.

Supporting the Museum Association helps provide the very finest programming and special events for members and the community. With your membership in the Association, you will promote arts, science, and culture in Lubbock and the surrounding communities. You will also help us preserve the Museum’s collections for future generations as well as fund traveling exhibits.

With expanded educational programming and a dynamic exhibit schedule, now is the perfect time to join the Association. Below is a membership brochure with a full listing of member benefits. Gift memberships for a friend or another family member are also available. You may join online at our secure website www.mottua.org or call the Association office, 806-792-5354, to join or request a membership brochure.