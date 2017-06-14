LISD trustees announce new director of counseling and college/career readiness

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees named Charlotte Sessom as the new director of counseling and college/career readiness at their meeting Wednesday morning.

Sessom has been in education since 1986 and with Lubbock ISD since 1998. She currently serves as the coordinator for the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center and was previously a counselor at Monterey High School from 1998-2012.

She earned degrees at Texas A&M University, where she completed a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master of education degree in educational psychology.

She is replacing Tammy Edmonson, who is retiring at the end of the month.

