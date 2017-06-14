Police search for person who picked up lost wallet in convenience store

Lubbock Police officers are hoping someone recognizes a man who was caught on camera picking up a wallet that fell out of a customer's pocket at a convenience store.

On May 27, 2017, a customer dropped his wallet after he paid for items at the 7-11 on 50th and Quaker Ave. Surveillance video shows the man standing behind the victim in line pick up the wallet after paying for his own items.

The man is seen walking out of the store and getting into a silver Chevy truck with a Chevy symbol on the hood.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Remember, callers can remain anonymous.

