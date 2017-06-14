Olton Police Chief terminated by city council in 5-0 vote

The Olton City Council voted to terminate Police Chief Joe Banda in a 5-0 vote on Wednesday.

Documentation from the meeting listed nine complaints against the chief, including insubordination related to fitness for duty evaluation, failure to maintain department equipment, failure to properly maintain chain of custody when handling evidence, failure to properly train department employees, and insubordination regarding an incident report about the suspension of an Olton PD officer.

Banda has been on administrative leave since January, almost five months.

The meeting was open to the public, with two executive sessions.

