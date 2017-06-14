Colorado City police chief 'laid off' Wednesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Colorado City police chief 'laid off' Wednesday

COLORADO CITY, TX (KCBD) -

Colorado City Police Chief Luis Aguilar was "laid off" on Wednesday.

City Manager David Hoover describes him as "A great chief and a good man" and said "he just wasn't a good fit."

Hoover said there are "no ill feelings at all."

