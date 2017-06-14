New Mexico State Police searching for escaped inmate

Provided by New Mexico State Police

Grants, NM - The New Mexico State Police has been asked to take over the investigation into the escape of Cibola County Detention Center inmate Ramon Lorenzo (22, from Grants, NM). Around 9:00 p.m. last night, Lorenzo escaped from the detention center. The details of the escape are still under investigation.

Investigators received information Lorenzo was last seen wearing a white tank top, tan pants, and orange inmate sandals/flip flops.

Lorenzo is described as a Hispanic male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has the following tattoos: abdomen: "Manuel"; left shoulder: "Mexico"; back: a skull; right shoulder: "Nuevo"; chest: "Rachel Jet Life"; and neck: "Beast". Lorenzo has a history of violent criminal behavior, including convictions for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily harm and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

The public should exercise extreme caution if any contact is made with Lorenzo. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Ramon Lorenzo should call 911.

The following agencies are assisting the New Mexico State Police in this investigation: the Cibola County Sheriff's Department, US Marshals Service, the Milan Police Department, Grants Police Department, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department, and the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

Officers and agents are currently conducting numerous interviews and following up with every lead. When new information is available it will be disseminated.