Gene Messer Ford cutting ribbon on new service drive

A year and a half since their service drive was destroyed in a snow storm, Gene Messer Ford Lincoln at 6000 West 19th Street is cutting the ribbon on a new one.

It's been 18 months since the storm dumped 11.2 inches of snow onto the greater Lubbock area, causing the collapse of the service drive's roof.

The grand re-opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Customers have had to use the temporary service drive for 18 months but will now have access to a state of the art $1 million facility.

There will also be an all-day celebratory picnic for service department customers on Saturday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Service department customers will be treated to free food, and they will have an opportunity to take advantage of discounted specials on tires, oil and filter changes, and routine maintenance. These offers will only be available on June 17.

PREVIOUS STORY: Partial building roof collapses reported throughout Lubbock

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.