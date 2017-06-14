Lubbock police searching for suspect wanted for aggravated sexual assault

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault.

Today at approximately 10:45a.m., officers responded to the Village at Overton located at 2408 Mac Davis Lane. A female reported she had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives with the LPD Person Crimes Unit were called to the scene to investigate. Through their investigation, Ponce was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ponce is a Hispanic male, 5'07", 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a Star of David tattoo on the right side of his neck, a cursive letter 'T' below his right eye, and numerous other tattoos.

LPD currently has multiple units searching for Ponce, and we are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information on Ponce's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and they could be eligible for a cash reward.