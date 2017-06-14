Texas Tech baseball has three more drafted on final day

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three more members of the Texas Tech baseball team were selected on the final day of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to eight overall picked by eight different MLB squads.

Junior left-handed pitcher Jacob Patterson was the first Red Raider taken on Wednesday afternoon, drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 394th pick in the 13th round. Junior shortstop Orlando Garcia (456th overall) was picked in the 15th round by the San Francisco Giants, while senior Hunter Hargrove (751st overall) was chosen by the Oakland Athletics in the 25th round.

Tech has had 30 student-athletes selected in the MLB Draft in five years under head coach Tim Tadlock and his staff. All five Red Raiders taken in this year's draft came to Lubbock undrafted out of high school.

Patterson, from Garland, put together a 7-1 record over three years at Tech, including a 5-1 mark last season. In 2017, he made 30 appearances on the mound, the fourth-most in school history, including one start, racking up 63 strikeouts over 51.1 innings.

He also went 2-0 during his freshman season, tossing 20.0 frames over 13 appearances, with two starts. His sophomore season he made 13 more trips to the mound, all out of the bullpen. Over three seasons, his ERA hit a mark of 3.78, totaling 89 K's.

Garcia, a native of El Paso, started in 147 games over three years in the scarlet & black, averaging .280 at the plate. He racked up 150 hits, including 22 doubles, seven triples and 20 homers, along with 110 RBI and 89 runs scored.

Last season, Garcia cranked 13 home runs among his 67 hits, along with 62 RBI and 42 runs for a .305/.550/.386 line at the plate. He recorded 20 multi-hit games and a team-best 17 multi-RBI contests, which included six three-RBI performances, two games with four and one seven-RBI bid against New Mexico State on Feb. 21 as a part of a four-hit day.

Garcia finished the year ranked second in the Big 12 in homers (13) & RBI (62), and fourth in slugging percentage (.550). He was also an unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree.

Hargrove, from Mansfield, led the Red Raiders with a .343 batting average in 2017. He also held the team's top marks in hits (84), doubles (26) and runs (56), while also driving in 51 RBI. A three-year letterwinner, Hargrove leaves Tech with 139 hits, 91 RBI and 82 runs scored for a career batting average of .315.

His 26 doubles in 2017 were tied for fifth-most in a single season by a Red Raider, matching Clint Bryant in 1996. His total also led the Big 12 and ranked third in the NCAA this season. The Big 12 Player of the Year's hit figures and runs scored numbers both placed second among conference competition this year.

Hargrove put together the team's longest hitting streak with over 15 games from the start of the season on Feb. 17 to March 10, tallying 22 hits during that stretch. He would do it again from April 26 to June 2, recording 23 knocks during that time. Hargrove also ended the year with 18-straight games reaching base safely, beginning on the April 26 game at New Mexico.

He came one multi-hit game shy of the team-best, putting up 23, which featured seven three-hit games and two four-hit bids. He also finished second in multi-RBI performances with 14, with five instances of three-RBI days, two games with four and one with six against California on Feb. 26.

On Monday, the first day of the draft, Texas Tech signee Trevor Rogers was selected 13th overall by the Miami Marlins. He joined Josh Naylor (12th) and Trent Clark (15th) from the 2015 draft as three Red Raider signees under Tadlock and his staff selected in the first round in three years.

Junior LHP Parker Mushinski (Houston Astros – 7th round) and junior outfielder Tanner Gardner (Texas Rangers – 9th round) were selected on the second day of the draft by teams in their hometown states. Two other signees, Cordell Dunn (19th round) & Cody Masters (40th round), were drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays & the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

RED RAIDERS SELECTIONS – 2017 MLB DRAFT