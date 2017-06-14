Paying It Forward to Bridge of Lubbock Summer Camps: 6/14

This week, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union headed to the Bridge of Lubbock summer camps for Pay it Forward!

WesTex Federal Credit Union donated towards breakfast and snacks for the kids in the camps, and gave them extra sporting equipment to make sure they have everything they need this summer.

It's just another example of KCBD and WesTex are giving back to the community that gives so much to them.

