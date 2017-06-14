Helping people on the streets 'Beat the Heat' this summer

Salvation Army will have open doors and give cold water to those in need when the temperature is 98 or above (source: KCBD video)

As the threat of triple-digit heat continues this week and into the weekend, everybody is looking for ways to stay cool.

But for people living on the streets in Lubbock, staying out of the heat and staying hydrated can be a challenge when they have nowhere to turn.

One of the options is to go to the Salvation Army at 1614 Avenue J.

They run a campaign called Beat the Heat. When the temperature reaches 98 degrees or above, the lobby at the Salvation Army will become a cooling station during business hours for anyone in need.

"As soon as it reaches that temperature, our doors will be open, so they can come in, have a seat, cool off and get a drink," Director of Social Services Erica Hitt said.

Cold water bottles will passed out in the air-conditioned area.

And Hitt says this program isn't just for the homeless. She says if a family's air conditioner has gone out and they are in need, they are welcome to come.

"Right now we do have a large quantity of box fans, so for those individuals that need that extra cooling in their home, we are able to help them with that. But it all depends on how many donations that we do get," Hitt said.

People can donate water bottles, neck coolers, sunscreen and hats to help people stay cool. And insect repellant is always needed in the summer

People who receive donations from the Salvation Army can take them out with them to help when Beat the Heat isn't going on.

"If they need it, if we have it, it goes right out the door," Hitt said.

Sgt. Steven Bergen with LPD's Homeless Outreach team says his officers will also keep water bottles and sunscreen on hand as they do daily patrols.

Hitt says the best thing about Beat the Heat is being able to offer more than just a way for those in need to cool down.

"Once we get them in the door, we offer food vouchers, utility assistance, rental assistance - we have a lot of things. So usually when they come in for one thing, whether it's hygiene or a bottle of water, if they qualify, they leave out here with so many other resources and assistance. That's part of it. That's the great thing about what we do," Hitt said.

Hitt says they are currently out of sunscreen, and running low on water.

If you would like to donate unopened water bottles, sun screen or any of those items to help stay cool, you can bring them to the Salvation Army of Lubbock at 1614 Avenue J.

