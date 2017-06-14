More heat, chance of storms Thursday

It's been five days of 100+ temps in Lubbock and we may continue that trend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

High pressure will keep us about ten degrees or more above normal as we move into the weekend. The hottest days will likely be Friday and Saturday with a significant drop in temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Even with the big drop in temps it will still be in he low to mid 90s for those two days.

A strong cold front will bring the cooler temperatures and a slight chance of storms late weekend into early next week. However, after that brief cool-down it will get hot again by the middle of next week.

Isolated storms will develop Thursday afternoon and may produce some severe weather including large hail and high winds, but coverage will be limited.

The chances of rain on Friday and Saturday is very low.

