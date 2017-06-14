Scott Royal takes over in Smyer, Rick Price retires

Coach Rick Price is retiring after 33 years of coaching, walking away after leading the Bobcats for 10 years.

He coached for Nazareth, O'Donnell, and several other schools.

He passes the torch on to Defensive Coordinator Scott Royal, who will take over the football program. Coach Royal has been a part of the Bobcat tradition on the gridiron for three years and is also the Head Boy's Basketball Coach, a job he'll keep for this season.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.