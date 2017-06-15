Watch Live: Otto Warmbier's family holds news conference following his release from North Korea

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.
Police: Explosion strikes entrance to kindergarten in eastern China; reports of casualties.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.
