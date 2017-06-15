Severe storms, heavy rain possible; heat advisory through 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern South Plains through 9 p.m.

Storms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening with the potential for large hail and high winds. Some storms will produce heavy rain over short periods of time, leading to flash flood potential. Frequent lightning also will be likely with the stronger storms.

Storms will move east to as they move across the South Plains. Storms will be active from Thursday afternoon until late evening.

The greatest potential for severe storms will be along and east of the dryline which will likely be about I-27 east in the late afternoon.

The area is also under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m., including Lubbock.

Temperatures will be over 100 degrees and humidity will make it feel as hot as 105 in eastern areas into Thursday evening.

