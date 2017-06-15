Severe storms, heavy rain possible; heat advisory through 8 p.m.

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.
Gov. Greg Abbott has vetoed 50 bills that were passed during the regular legislative session, his office announced Thursday. That's several more than he vetoed following the last session and the most a governor has doled out since 2007.
Gov. Greg Abbott has vetoed 50 bills that were passed during the regular legislative session, his office announced Thursday. That's several more than he vetoed following the last session and the most a governor has doled out since 2007.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.