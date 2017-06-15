Strong storms pass through Lubbock Thursday night

Looking west from downtown, storms building over Levelland and Littlefield. (Sent by Lubbock AgriLife Horticulture on Instagram)

A group of storm storms passed through the Lubbock area Thursday night, bringing heavy rain, high winds and hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for the northern South Plains.

Some storms will produce heavy rain over short periods of time, leading to flash flood potential. Frequent lightning also will be likely with the stronger storms.

Storms will move east to southeast as they move across the South Plains. Storms will be active from Thursday afternoon until late evening. The greatest potential for severe storms will be along and east of the dryline which will likely be about I-27 east in the late afternoon.

The area is also under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m., including Lubbock.

Temperatures will be over 100 degrees and humidity will make it feel as hot as 105 in eastern areas into Thursday evening.

