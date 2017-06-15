Strong storms pass through Lubbock Thursday night

Residents reached out to KCBD, worried about security, after a sexual assault report at The Village at Overton Park.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
The scope of the Russia investigation now in the hands of a special counsel might be widening.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.
