Ruben Ramos III sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of Nakasha Nolan

A jury has sentenced 23-year-old Ruben Ramos III to life in prison for the 2015 deadly stabbing of 23-year-old Nakasha Nycole Nolan of Brownfield.

Nolan's body was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2015 in a Chevy Impala parked at the Jackson Apartments in the 1600 block of 45th Street.

Ramos was arrested the next day in connection with the stabbing.

According to the arrest warrant, a witness saw Ramos and another Hispanic male on the side of her apartment talking and cursing loudly. Both had blood on their clothes. The witness said the unknown male took off running down the alley after he saw her.

After gathering information, police returned to the apartments Wednesday where a woman claimed Ramos was staying in her apartment because he needed somewhere to go. She said Ramos told her he stabbed Nolan 'because she was a snitch.' The witness says at first she didn't believe Ramos. The witness then asked Ramos why he was telling people that he had killed Nolan, and he said he 'felt bad and wanted to get caught.'

The arrest warrant states Ramos said he wanted to use her phone to call his mother because he was thinking about turning himself in. Ramos went into the witness' bathroom. After a while, the witness went to check on Ramos in the bathroom and found 'legal weed' on the floor and Ramos passed out sitting on the toilet.

The witness left her apartment and called the police from a neighbor's phone. The witness told police she had only known Ramos for four or five months and had not been in a relationship with Ramos. She only knew him by the name 'Ruben.' The witness also told police that Ramos had not mentioned where the knife used in the murder was. The witness said Ramos referred to Nolan as 'the b***h,' according to the arrest warrant.

Officers found Ramos passed out on the toilet in the unit at the Jackson Apartments and took him into custody.

Court documents say Ramos told police that he was riding in the car with Nolan and another Hispanic male. Ramos was in the back seat, the other male was in the front passenger seat and Nolan was driving.

According to the arrest warrant, Ramos says he pulled Nolan's head back and began to stab her. He cut his left palm on her eyebrow ring. Ramos said as he was stabbing Nolan, he dropped the knife in the back floor board and the other male picked it up and began to stab Nolan. Ramos says both he and the other male got out of the car and went on the side of the apartments. Ramos says he and the other male went their separate ways. Ramos took police to where he dumped his clothes after the murder.

Ramos did not indicate that he had any relationship with Nolan and says he didn't even know her name.

Right after Nolan was stabbed to death, family members in Brownfield said they were left shocked and wanting answers. Family says Nakasha was a 2011 graduate of Brownfield High School and loved playing basketball. But most of all, she loved her family.

