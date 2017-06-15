Food for Thought: 6/15

Rodent droppings top the list of violations in this week's Food for Thought. KCBD NewsChannel 11's Christy Hartin has this week's report.

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse at 4520 50th had 16 violations.

Rodent droppings were found in the wine bar cabinet as well as the dry storage area.

Raw eggs and raw shrimp were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Raw beef was stored over vegetables. Raw chicken was stored over noodles.

Containers of eggs, sauces, rice and carrots were stored on the floor.

Pots and dish racks were on the floor.

Hibachi carts were not cleaned between uses. The dish racks and cutting boards were dirty, and the soda nozzles were soiled. Large containers used for sauces were not being sanitized properly.

An ice scoop was cracked.

Cleaning supplies weren't labeled and were stored over sauces.

Employees did not have food handler cards.

There were no paper towels at the hand sink.

The three-compartment sink was not installed as required.

Wiping cloths were not stored in the sanitizer buckets between use.

Multiple areas in the kitchen were dirty including: the ceilings and walls

Door handles and shelves were dirty.

The vent hood was dirty.

The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not have proper food safety knowledge.

The report shows most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

We do have a some sweet news on the menu this week.

Here's a look at our top performer:

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at 2910 W. Loop 289

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.