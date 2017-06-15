Food for Thought: 6/15

Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.
Rodent droppings top the list of violations in this week's Food for Thought.
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
