LCU's Steve Gomez assists USA Women's Basketball U16 team to Gold Medal

Lubbock Christian University's head women's basketball coach Steve Gomez just returned home to the Hub City after a successful trip to Argentina.

Gomez helped lead the 2017 USA Women's Basketball U16 National Team to a gold medal in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

This is Gomez's second season with USA Basketball, this year he served as an assistant to the team.

The squad played a total of five games in Argentina, where they won by an average of 51 points, beating Columbia (91-33), Mexico (100-37), Puerto Rico (79-32), Argentina (98-42), and Canada (91-4) en route to the gold medal.

With this win, USA receives a berth to the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup in Minsk, Belarus (July 29, 2018).

"Similar to the joy you get, of playing at the highest level. To go undefeated there, to stand alone as the top team in our zone," Gomez said. "Which is the Americas Cup, and to put ourselves in position for next summer to go compete for the world cup in Belarus. So, we completed the mission we were on but it is sort of the first step in the bigger missions ahead."

