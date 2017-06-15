LCU's Steve Gomez assists USA Women's Basketball U16 team to Gold Medal

Fast food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship three years early.
Fast food chain McDonald's has ended its Olympic sponsorship three years early.
Gomez helped lead the 2017 USA Women's Basketball U16 National Team to a gold medal in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.
Six former Red Raiders and current NFL Players will return to Lubbock on Saturday, June 17, to host three Pro Experience Sessions.
The University of Oklahoma announced the internal punishment for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday.