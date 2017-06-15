LCU's Steve Gomez assists USA Women's Basketball U16 team to Gold Metal

Gomez helped lead the 2017 USA Women's Basketball U16 National Team to a gold medal in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.
Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.
Pete Rose’s Hall of Fame dreams have been shot down again.
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.
