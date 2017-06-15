Apartment residents voice safety concerns after sexual assault report

The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for violent sexual assault suspect, 27-year-old Thomas Ponce.

Police say he was involved in a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday at The Village at Overton Park.

Several residents reached out to KCBD, expressing safety concerns about the building.

These residents say gates outside of the apartment complex are never locked like they are supposed to be, making them feel uneasy about who could get into the apartment complex.

"Completely unsafe, because none of the doors have been fixed and they've been unlocked since I moved in here last August," said Lauren, a resident at The Villages. "People have complained about it because anybody can get in."

One resident said she felt so unsafe, she moved out.

"The gates were a problem, that's why I left. Like when I was here a lot of stuff happened and I just didn't feel safe," Desirea said.

Desirea says her apartment was broken into over Christmas break. She voiced her concerns to management here but she felt like they didn't take the right steps of action.

"We all complained to management numerous times and they always said they looked into it and everything else but nothing was never really looked into and I felt like nothing was ever solved," Desirea said.

The gates were still unlocked at 11 a.m. Thursday morning, one on the corner of Avenue X and Mac Davis and one near the front of the complex on Mac Davis.

Apartment management says they have fixed the problem since then.

One resident confirms that he has seen an increase in security inside the complex since the incident.

But, for one resident, the increase in security doesn't make him feel any safer at home. He says he doesn't want his girlfriend coming to visit him at his apartment anymore for fear of what could happen to her.

Management at The Village sent us this statement regarding the incident on Thursday night:

"Our hearts are with the victim and her family. We'd like to sincerely thank the Lubbock Police Department for their immediate response to our call. We are continuing to work closely with LPD during their investigation. We are outraged at this unconscionable act and ask everyone to be aware of their suspect's description as released by the police and to provide any information to the police and to provide any information to LPD that could be helpful in apprehending the suspect."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Line at (806)-771-1000.

