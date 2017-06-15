Crews working with 18 wheeler, turned over on Hwy 87 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crews working with 18 wheeler, turned over on Hwy 87

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
O'DONNELL, TX (KCBD) -

Crews are working to upright an 18-wheeler turned over on its side about three miles north of O'Donnell.

The vehicle is along the northbound lanes of Highway 87. Traffic is down to one lane in that direction.

No reports of injuries as of 8:30 p.m. Accident likely caused by the storm that blew through the area.

We'll continue to update this story as details are confirmed.



