Baker Mayfield won't be suspended by Oklahoma after February arrest

The University of Oklahoma announced the internal punishment for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Thursday.

This is in response to his February arrest for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Mayfield will not miss any game time next season, but will be required to participate in an alcohol education class and 35 hours of community service.

The community service will include working with law enforcement and must be completed before the beginning of the fall semester.

"As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team," Mayfield said in a statement issued by the school. "I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standards that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position."

Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, after throwing for 3,965 yards and 40 touchdowns with the Oklahoma Sooners.

