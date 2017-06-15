103 on Friday, record heat expected Saturday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

103 on Friday, record heat expected Saturday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

While the chances of rain are dropping, the potential for some record heat is climbing, with highs above the century mark likely Friday and Saturday.

Highs will vary from 103 on Friday to 107 on Saturday, which would tie the record on the day.

High pressure, typical of summer, will control our weather through the weekend, keeping rain chances down and temps up. There is a cold front that will break the heat briefly on Sunday and Monday, but due to the high pressure the chances of rain are very low.

So, look for the temps to remain above normal for most of the next week with only a slight drop late weekend into early next week.

Heat can be dangerous so drink plenty of fluids, seek shade and air conditioning if working outside and limit time out in the sun if possible.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

