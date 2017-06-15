Pro Experience this weekend at D1 Lubbock

For the second year in a row, D1 Lubbock will host the Pro Experience.

Six former Red Raiders and current NFL Players will return to Lubbock on Saturday, June 17, to host three Pro Experience Sessions.

The sessions are at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Jakeem Grant (Miami Dolphins), Pete Robertson (Washington Redskins), Jace Amaro (Tennessee Titans), Bradley Marquez (Los Angeles Rams), DeAndre Washington (Oakland Raiders), and Branden Jackson (Oakland Raiders) will be in attendance for the Pro Experience at D1 Lubbock.

There will be a meet and greet, as well as autograph signings after each session.

You can register for the Pro Experience at: TXLSportsTraining.com.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.