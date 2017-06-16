Food for Thought Report: 6.15

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Altitude Trampoline Park
|4525 Milwaukee
|-
|Chillys Shaved Ice
|3405 I-27
|-
|Cigarettes Plus 2
|6309 19th
|-
|Comfort Suites
|4927 Marsha Sharp
|-
|Gonzales Snow Cone
|2801 Clovis Road
|-
|Lubbock Boys & Girls Club - Ted Phea Club
|1801 E. 24th
|-
|Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
|2910 W. Loop 289
|-
|Natural Grocers (produce)
|7208 Slide
|-
|Parkway Sommerville Center
|405 N. MLK
|-
|Quality Inn & Suites
|3430 W. Loop 289
|-
|Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co.
|1807 Buddy Holly
|-
|United Market Street #553 (grocery)
|4425 19th
|-
|United Market Street #553 (meat)
|4425 19th
|-
|Walgreen's Drug Store #7853
|5115 98th
|-
|
One Violation
|Clarion Grand Park
|3201 S. Loop 289
|37
|Commander's Palace
|6801 W. 19th
|45
|Crave A Dessert Bar
|2910 W. Loop 289
|28
|Executive Inn
|4401 Ave. Q
|28
|Family Dollar Store #8963
|5309 50th
|34
|Jack N Jill Donuts
|3301 98th
|45
|Lubbock Professional Firefighter's Association Hall
|8517 Urbana
|46
|Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (grocery)
|7208 Slide
|18
|Sports Grill & Bar PM (bar)
|1211 University
|10
|United Market Street #553 (produce)
|4425 19th
|45
|United Market Street #553 (coffee)
|4425 19th
|10
|Two or More Violations
|Bender Terrace
|4510 27th
|45,47
|Bender Terrace
|4510 27th
|10,19
|Dollar Tree #3561
|6301 82nd
|34,37
|d/r Grill & Bar
|5023 34th
|22,31
|Chilly Lily's
|18914 Flint
|32,45
|Great American Cookies
|6002 Slide
|18,32
|Marble Slab Creamery #917
|6002 Slide
|32,35
|Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (demo kitchen)
|7208 Slide
|28,33
|Sherrick Memorial
|2505 Utica
|32,39
|Civic Center North Exhibit Hall
|1501 Mac Davis Lane
|28,42,47
|Meadow Brook Golf Course
|103 Municipal Dr.
|19,28,32
|Sleep Inn and Suites
|5816 34th
|10,19,28
|Stripes #5003
|2025 Clovis Road
|42,45,46
|United Market Street #553 (deli)
|4425 19th
|9,32,36
|Dollar Tree #2452
|5310 Slide
|11,34,37,45
|Dollar Tree #2869
|2709 50th
|9,11,34,37
|Mi Taco Village
|220 Regis
|10,22,36,39
|Sonic Drive-In
|4401 4th
|32,39,41,42
|Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co.
|1807 Buddy Holly
|14,19,32,45
|Domino's Pizza #8196
|4031 130th
|32,37,39,40,41
|Hawthorn Suites Lubbock (breakfast)
|4435 Marsha Sharp
|18,19,36,43,45
|Kwik-O-Foods
|1528 E. Broadway
|3,22,29,32,46
|Rise N Shine Donuts
|410 Frankford
|21,32,35,45,46
|Church's Fried Chicken #8769
|905 Ave. Q
|3,14,19,27,37,47
|Sports Grill & Bar PM (kitchen)
|1211 University
|9,18,22,32,37,45
|United Market Street #553 (bakery)
|4425 19th
|18,32,34,36,39,45
|7-Eleven #405
|2524 Parkway
|3,9,18,28,29,37,46
|Bahama Buck's
|2515 82nd
|22,29,31,34,37,39,42
|Durango's Restaurant
|5004 Frankford
|10,18,28,32,37,45,46
|Clarion Grand Park
|3201 S. Loop 289
|7,22,28,32,34,27,39,40,43
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop
|2102 Broadway
|10,18,28,32,39,40,42,46,47
|Pinkie's Barbeque #03
|4704 4th
|1,2,9,18,27,32,41,42,45
|Shogun Japanese Steakhouse
|4570 50th
|
2,9,10,18,21,22,31,32,
33,34,36,37,39,42,43,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
