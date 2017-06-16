Food for Thought Report: 6.15 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 6.15

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Altitude Trampoline Park 4525 Milwaukee -
Chillys Shaved Ice 3405 I-27 -
Cigarettes Plus 2 6309 19th -
Comfort Suites 4927 Marsha Sharp -
Gonzales Snow Cone 2801 Clovis Road -
Lubbock Boys & Girls Club - Ted Phea Club 1801 E. 24th -
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt 2910 W. Loop 289 -
Natural Grocers (produce) 7208 Slide -
Parkway Sommerville Center 405 N. MLK -
Quality Inn & Suites 3430 W. Loop 289 -
Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co. 1807 Buddy Holly -
United Market Street #553 (grocery) 4425 19th -
United Market Street #553 (meat) 4425 19th -
Walgreen's Drug Store #7853 5115 98th -
One Violation
Clarion Grand Park 3201 S. Loop 289 37
Commander's Palace 6801 W. 19th 45
Crave A Dessert Bar 2910 W. Loop 289 28
Executive Inn 4401 Ave. Q 28
Family Dollar Store #8963 5309 50th 34
Jack N Jill Donuts 3301 98th 45
Lubbock Professional Firefighter's Association Hall 8517 Urbana 46
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (grocery) 7208 Slide 18
Sports Grill & Bar PM (bar) 1211 University 10
United Market Street #553 (produce) 4425 19th 45
United Market Street #553 (coffee) 4425 19th 10
Two or More Violations
Bender Terrace 4510 27th 45,47
Bender Terrace 4510 27th 10,19
Dollar Tree #3561 6301 82nd 34,37
d/r Grill & Bar 5023 34th 22,31
Chilly Lily's 18914 Flint 32,45
Great American Cookies 6002 Slide 18,32
Marble Slab Creamery #917 6002 Slide 32,35
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (demo kitchen) 7208 Slide 28,33
Sherrick Memorial 2505 Utica 32,39
Civic Center North Exhibit Hall 1501 Mac Davis Lane 28,42,47
Meadow Brook Golf Course 103 Municipal Dr. 19,28,32
Sleep Inn and Suites 5816 34th 10,19,28
Stripes #5003 2025 Clovis Road 42,45,46
United Market Street #553 (deli) 4425 19th 9,32,36
Dollar Tree #2452 5310 Slide 11,34,37,45
Dollar Tree #2869 2709 50th 9,11,34,37
Mi Taco Village 220 Regis 10,22,36,39
Sonic Drive-In 4401 4th 32,39,41,42
Triple J Chophouse & Brew Co. 1807 Buddy Holly 14,19,32,45
Domino's Pizza #8196 4031 130th 32,37,39,40,41
Hawthorn Suites Lubbock (breakfast) 4435 Marsha Sharp 18,19,36,43,45
Kwik-O-Foods 1528 E. Broadway 3,22,29,32,46
Rise N Shine Donuts 410 Frankford 21,32,35,45,46
Church's Fried Chicken #8769 905 Ave. Q 3,14,19,27,37,47
Sports Grill & Bar PM (kitchen) 1211 University 9,18,22,32,37,45
United Market Street #553 (bakery) 4425 19th 18,32,34,36,39,45
7-Eleven #405 2524 Parkway 3,9,18,28,29,37,46
Bahama Buck's 2515 82nd 22,29,31,34,37,39,42
Durango's Restaurant 5004 Frankford 10,18,28,32,37,45,46
Clarion Grand Park 3201 S. Loop 289 7,22,28,32,34,27,39,40,43
Fuzzy's Taco Shop 2102 Broadway 10,18,28,32,39,40,42,46,47
Pinkie's Barbeque #03 4704 4th 1,2,9,18,27,32,41,42,45
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse 4570 50th

2,9,10,18,21,22,31,32,

33,34,36,37,39,42,43,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

