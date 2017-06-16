Medical Examiner releases cause, manner of death for man found dead in North Lubbock

The Lubbock Medical Examiner's Office has now released the cause and manner of death for the man found dead in a storm water run-off ditch in North Lubbock on May 10, 2017.

According to the M.E., 52-year-old Salvador Castro died from blunt force injuries in conjunction with acute alcohol intoxication, environmental exposure and dilated cardiomyopathy. Clinically documented hypertension, diabetes mellitus, chronic alcohol abuse, seizures, and visual impairment also contributed to his death. The medical examiner said Castro's death was an accident.

Emergency officials and investigators received a report of a male body found near I-27 and North Loop 289 on the afternoon of May 10. Officials say workers in the area spotted the body in a storm water run-off ditch just off of the interstate access road just before 2 p.m.

