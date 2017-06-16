FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat Advisory issued for Saturday

This afternoon will be our area's hottest since last Summer, and Saturday will be even hotter. Triple-digit highs today and Saturday are expected across the viewing area.

Due to the high heat, KCBD NewsChannel 11 will designate Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day. The effects of extreme heat are cumulative. Prolonged hot weather takes a greater toll on people, as well as pets and plants, compared to an occasional very hot day among more average temperatures.

There is little chance of rain today, and that is mainly over the eastern viewing area, however there is no rain in sight Saturday.

There will be a Heat Advisory from noon to 9 p.m. today for the southwestern KCBD viewing area, including Seminole, Seagraves, Hobbs and Lovington.

On Saturday the Heat Advisory will go from 1 to 8 p.m. for much of the KCBD viewing area, including Lubbock, Plainview, Levelland, Brownfield, Post, Morton and Friona.

High temperatures near and above 105 degrees, combined with moderate humidity, will result in an elevated risk of heat-related health problems such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It’s a Heat Wave, the Lubbock airport, on Thursday, recorded a high of 100°, the city's sixth consecutive triple-digit temperature and the seventh triple-digit high of the year to date (the first was on May 25 with 102°).

Today will be days seven and eight, and tomorrow eight and nine (respectively). Then a brief break from the heat on Fathers’ Day.

