Spotlight on Ag: Growing corn in Texas

Corn may not be “king” on the high plains, but with nearly 3 million acres planted statewide last year, it is the second largest row crop in Texas.

Using advanced farming practices and cutting edge technology, Texas corn farmers are growing more corn, more sustainably.

Compared to just 30 years ago, today’s corn farmers have decreased soil erosion by 67 percent, irrigation by 53 percent, and greenhouse gas emissions by 36 percent. They’re improving the environment for future generations both on and off the farm.

Find out more at www.texascorn.org.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Texas corn producers, I'm Stephanie Pruitt.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.