Zach Brady appointed to LISD Board of Trustees

In a closed session Friday morning the Lubbock Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to appoint Zach S. Brady to a vacant spot on the board.

Brady was one of five applicants who was interviewed for that seat. The vacancy came after the board opened the unexpired term spot after it was announced that then Board President Melissa Collier resigned.

Aside from his new Board position, Brady is also an attorney at Brady & Hamilton LLP and founder and owner president of his company ZS Brady & Co.

He will serve in this position until the next regular board election on May 5, 2018 when candidates will be able to select a candidate to fill the remainder of this spots unexpired term which will end in May 2020.

“We had outstanding candidates for this position and were pleased to see the sincere interest in serving the students of Lubbock ISD," Laura Vinson, Board vice president, said. "I look forward to working with Zach and know his background will make him a great asset to our board.”

