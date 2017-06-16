UIL announces winners of 2017 Lone Star Cup

The UIL announced today the winners of their annual Lone Star Cup, and there is plenty of West Texas flavor on the lists.

Class 4-A: Levelland (14th overall)

Class 3-A: Littlefield (13th overall), Shallowater (25th overall)

Class 2-A: Sundown (1st Place), New Deal (6th overall), Post (19th overall)

Class 1-A: Nazareth (1st Place), Borden County (2nd Place)

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships.

The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship, also presented by the UIL.

