Noon Notebook: 4ORE! Golf to open this summer

A high-tech golf entertainment complex will soon open its doors on the South Plains.

4ORE! Golf will feature an elite training academy with professional instruction, a full-service sports bar and grille, multiple outdoor patios, and an upscale cocktail lounge.

J.J. Killeen, a managing partner at 4ORE Golf!, stopped by the KCBD studio and said they have plans to open this summer, hopefully by the end of July.

There will be 60 climate controlled tee boxes that can host six players at a time.

Advanced doppler based technology will track the accuracy of each player's shot.

Killeen said this is a fun activity for both experienced players and beginners.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.