Police investigating car that ran into building

Lubbock Police Officers are currently investigating the scene after a vehicle ran into the D/R Grill N Bar located at 5023 34th St.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 currently has a crew on the scene, but at the moment details are scarce as emergency officials are still trying to asses the damage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.