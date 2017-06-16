As hotter weather approaches, heat safety important to health

Most of the South Plains will be under a heat advisory on Saturday, and it is going to be the hottest day of the year so far.

With this type of heat, it's important to be cautious of heat related illness.

Dr. Trey Morris, a physician at UMC says, heat illness exists on a continuum from heat cramps, which are usually fairly mild, to heat exhaustion, which is more severe, and then finally heat stroke, which is the most severe form.

Morris said they have seen an uptick in heat related cases at UMC with the hot temperatures we're seeing.

In order to stay safe in this type of heat, early detection is key.

"One of the earliest signs are going to be cramps, sometimes they can have headaches, nausea, excessive sweating, or goosebumps," Morris said.

Morris said heat illness can happen in just minutes, so it's important to be aware of the first signs of heat illness.

Lifeguards are trained to notice when a kid may be suffering from a heat related illness.

"A big thing to look for would be, a kid that was energetic, all of a sudden really tired or lethargic," Dillon Stevens, lifeguard at Lubbock Water Rampage, said.

If you, or a child starts to show any of the symptoms, find a way to get out of the sun immediately.

Drinking plenty of water is also important when out in the heat.

And, Morris said if you or a child tends to drink sports drinks while outside in the heat, it's important to drink water along with those sports drinks.

"It actually can pull water from you when you're sweating a lot, so make sure you're drinking an equal amount of water with Gatorade," Morris said.

But, there is some good news for the South Plains, our dry heat tends to be safer than those who to have to deal with humidity.

"Your body's main primary way of dealing with excessive heat is by sweating, and when there's a great deal of humidity in the air, the sweat doesn't evaporate as quickly, and so therefore, that's not as efficient," said Morris. "And so, we're fortunate that when we're dealing with extreme heat, it's not accompanied by extreme humidity as well."

