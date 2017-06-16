As hotter weather approaches, heat safety important to health

Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.
Saturday may be the eighth day in a row for highs at or above 100 degrees in Lubbock. It will be a First Alert Weather Day with a potential record high of 107 degrees in the city. The previous record was set in 1924.
Saturday may be the eighth day in a row for highs at or above 100 degrees in Lubbock. It will be a First Alert Weather Day with a potential record high of 107 degrees in the city. The previous record was set in 1924.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.