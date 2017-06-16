Sexual assault suspect in custody after foot chase

The Lubbock Police Department has now taken sexual assault fugitive Thomas Ponce into custody.

This news comes from the Police department after they received a tip that he was spotted near 1st Street and University Avenue.

Officers then began to search the area, where he was found. He then started running from officers but was caught after a short foot chase.

This comes after LPD called a news conference to discuss his latest run ins with law enforcement, which included two sexual assaults in Lubbock. Ponce is accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Tuesday morning near 4th Street and Farm Road 179.

He is also accused of both sexually assaulting and holding captive a woman at the Village at Overton Park that same evening. The 27-year-old was described as armed and dangerous, and police have been searching for him since both incidents.

RELATED STORY: Police: Serial sexual assault suspect's victims are random, 'and that's what's scary'

RELATED STORY: KCBD INVESTIGATES: Ponce has lengthy history with crime

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.