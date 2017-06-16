Today designated as First Alert Weather Day - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Today designated as First Alert Weather Day

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Saturday may be the eighth day in a row for highs at or above 100 degrees in Lubbock. It will be a First Alert Weather Day with a potential record high of 107 degrees in the city. The previous record was set in 1924.

Keep in mind the safety tips of taking breaks if in the heat for long periods of time; wear a hat; drink plenty of fluids and always check the back seat when exiting your vehicle.

There will be a brief break in the heat with a strong cold front bringing highs back to the upper 80s on Father's Day and on Monday. However, the heat will return after that two day break.

Significant rain is not expected for the next week, even with the strong cold front on Sunday. By the way, the front will bring northerly winds at 20-30 mph thru early afternoon.

Get ready for plenty of sun on Saturday and keep the fluids and sunscreen close-by.

